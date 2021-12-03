Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: The pick of the stats

Tottenham have won all three of their home matches under Antonio Conte in all competitions, with the Italian the fourth consecutive Spurs manager to start his tenure with wins in each of his first three home games (also Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason and Nuno Espirito Santo).

Having lost to Chelsea in October and Tottenham, Brentford have suffered defeats in back-to-back league London derbies for the first time since March 2016, when they lost to Charlton and QPR.

Spurs have won 28 of their last 32 Premier League home games against promoted sides (drawn two, lost two), including each of their last three without conceding.