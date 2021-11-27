Norwich v Wolves - confirmed team news

There is also just one change for Wolves after their win over West Ham with winger Daniel Podence dropping out of the matchday squad and Francisco Trincao, on loan from Barcelona, replacing him in the starting line-up.

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semado, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle