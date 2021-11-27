Norwich v Wolves - confirmed team news
Norwich make just one change to the starting XI that beat Southampton last time out with Todd Cantwell making way for Josh Sargent in attack. On-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour continues in midfield after his man-of-the-match performance against the Saints.
Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent.
Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele
There is also just one change for Wolves after their win over West Ham with winger Daniel Podence dropping out of the matchday squad and Francisco Trincao, on loan from Barcelona, replacing him in the starting line-up.
Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semado, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle