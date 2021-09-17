BBC Sport

Man Utd reduce debt despite Covid-19 pandemic

Published

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United have reduced the club's debt by over £50m in their latest financial results, despite playing all but one of their home games without fans last season.

Here are the key points:

  • Net debt is now £419.5m, down £54.6m on the previous year;

  • Revenue is down just £14.9m on the year before;

  • Matchday revenue down 92.1% from £89.8m the previous year to just £7.1m, with just one home game in front of supporters;

  • Commercial income reduced 16.8% to £232.2m for the year, largely due to no pre-season tour and the closure of the megastore;

  • Broadcasting revenue up 81.7% from £140.2m to £254.8m, due to participation in European football and 10 games from previous season played in this financial year;

  • Wage bill increased 13.6% to £322.6m – up £38.6m on year before.