Man Utd reduce debt despite Covid-19 pandemic
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United have reduced the club's debt by over £50m in their latest financial results, despite playing all but one of their home games without fans last season.
Here are the key points:
Net debt is now £419.5m, down £54.6m on the previous year;
Revenue is down just £14.9m on the year before;
Matchday revenue down 92.1% from £89.8m the previous year to just £7.1m, with just one home game in front of supporters;
Commercial income reduced 16.8% to £232.2m for the year, largely due to no pre-season tour and the closure of the megastore;
Broadcasting revenue up 81.7% from £140.2m to £254.8m, due to participation in European football and 10 games from previous season played in this financial year;
Wage bill increased 13.6% to £322.6m – up £38.6m on year before.