'Among the most challenging 12 months in the history of Manchester United'

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

That’s how the club’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward described the last year playing through the Covid-19 pandemic to investors.

They managed to reduce their debt by over £50m in the year until the of June, despite no fans in Old Trafford for all but one home game last season.

The club's resilience and robustness means revenues have only dropped £15m for the financial year, even though matchday income was just £7m compared with almost £90m the year before.

That drop was offset by increased TV income from Champions League football, United’s run to the final of the Europa League, and 10 games from the previous season being delayed into these results.