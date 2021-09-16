Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City have won eight of their past nine Premier League meetings with Southampton, with the exception being a 1-0 defeat at St Mary’s in July 2020.
Saints have only failed to score in one of their past 16 away league games against City but have also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the last 11.
City have won each of their past three home Premier League games by a 5-0 scoreline – only two top-flight teams have won four consecutive home games by five goals or more (Everton in 1931 and Aston Villa in 1899).