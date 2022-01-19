Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Southampton so far:

The Saints have opened talks with Chelsea over keeping Armando Broja, with the striker having hugely while on loan at St Mary's. (The Guardian), external

But Southampton look set to miss out on attacking target Mohamed Bayo as Clermont are determined to hold on to him in January. (The Sun via Hampshire Live), external

How are you feeling about Southampton's January transfer window so far? Let us know here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.