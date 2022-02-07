New Spurs signing Dejan Kulusevski enjoyed his first taste of action in English football and believes he can provide a good foil for club captain Harry Kane.

Kulusevski came on for the last 20 minutes in the FA Cup win over Brighton and the 21-year-old says he's here to help Kane score more goals.

"Harry is unbelievable," he said. "His technique really impressed me, the way he stopped the ball and can change the pitch with passes off both feet.

"It's amazing really - I know when he has the ball I have to run because he will find me."

The Sweden winger can play across the front three and believes his experiences under Andrea Pirlo at Juventus will make him an asset at Spurs.

"Pirlo spoke to me a lot about how I should shape my body and how I can look for passes without showing the opposition where I am going to play the ball," he added.

"And that is exactly what I hope will help me to help Harry even more in the future."