Your deadline day hopes for Brentford

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Brentford so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Thomas Frank.

Here are some of your comments:

Mike: Injuries have hit our small squad really hard. Hope Eriksen joins and proves his recovery before the World Cup. Ollie Watkins mark two and reliable cover at wing-backs are high on the many priorities.

Graham: Brentford need at least four more players. You must have midfielders who can score a few goals, we have none. Need two more forwards as Mbeumo has done great this season but unfortunately Toney has been sussed out.

Iain: As much as I am a massive fan of the forward line at Brentford, as they are so much part of the team ethic that makes the Bees successful, we need someone who will put the ball in the net week in and week out.

Let us know what you want to see from the Bees before the transfer window shuts