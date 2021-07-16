Jacob Sorensen has signed a contract extension with Norwich City, keeping him with the Canaries until June 2024, with an option to stay for a further year.

Having joined from Esbjerg last summer, the 23-year-old went on to make 34 appearances as Norwich won the Championship title.

"It was a big step for me, my first time abroad, but I also think that it was the right step to develop myself and come to a good place, good team and a good club, so it’s been a good year," he told the club's website., external