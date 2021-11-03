BBC Sport

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: The key stats


  • Liverpool recoreded their first win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League two weeks ago, having drawn two and lost two of their first four meetings in the competition.

  • Atletico are unbeaten in their previous two games against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League (won one, drawn one), including a 3-2 victory in the last 16 on their last trip there in March 2020.

  • Liverpool have only won two of their 13 home games against Spanish opponents in the European Cup/Champions League (drawn six, lost five), although one of their two wins did come during Jurgen Klopp’s reign – a 4-0 win over Barcelona in May 2019.