Brighton 1-4 Man City: Fantasy football top performers

Manchester City dismantled Brighton with a 4-1 win at Amex Stadium in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:

Phil Foden (3)

Robert Sanchez (2)

Ilkay Gundogan (1)

So which Seagulls and City players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 10?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast