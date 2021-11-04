Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

United brought Premier League leaders City's run of 21 successive victories to a crashing halt with an impressive 2-0 derby victory at Etihad Stadium.

The Reds took the lead after a penalty was awarded inside the first 30 seconds when Gabriel Jesus fouled Antony Martial and Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot.

Rodri almost equalised after the break when his shot glanced off the angle of the post and crossbar.

However, United sealed the win when Luke Shaw, who had earlier missed a chance to double United's lead, drove a counter-attack, exchanging passes with Marcus Rashford before beating Ederson with a low shot.

Solskjaer's side moved back into second place, while Guardiola's team remained on top with an 11-point lead.