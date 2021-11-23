Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, whose club will not discuss a new contract with until the end of the season, despite knowing they risk losing the 30-year-old for nothing in the summer. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, former Magpies boss Steve Bruce is said to be "very keen" on the short-term managerial role at Manchester United. The 60-year-old made more than 300 appearances for United as a player. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

