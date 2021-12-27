Tuchel on Kante, Lukaku & Hudson-Odoi
Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts before Chelsea's game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.
Here are the key things he had to say:
N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are likely to miss the match after both were replaced in the win over Aston Villa: "N'Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot where he had his injury versus Juventus. Thiago has a hamstring problem. Hopefully he went out before it became an injury."
Tuchel revealed that Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared for Chelsea against the advice of club doctors: "We put Romelu on the pitch for 45 minutes, which was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him. We thought we could take the risk with him. Callum was strong in training and I wanted to have him on the pitch."
The Chelsea boss has spoken about the demands on his squad as a result of Covid and the fixture schedule, but was pleased with his team's performance: "It is only two days until Brighton. From here to Wednesday is a very short time. I am happy it went well but let's see now how the reaction is from here."