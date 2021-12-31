Everton v Brighton: What does the form show?

Brighton have won just two of their 17 Premier League games in the month of January (drawn seven; lost eight). Of teams to have played at least 10 games in the month, only Hull City (11%) have a lower win rate than the Seagulls (12%).

Everton have scored a league-high 76% of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (16/21), with no side netting fewer overall goals before half-time than the Toffees this term (five).

Since the start of October, Everton have won the joint-fewest points in the Premier League (six), winning just one of 11 matches in this time (won one; drawn three; lost seven). It’s the first time the Toffees have won as few as one match across October, November and December in a top-flight league season in their history.