Bukayo Saka (Arsenal v West Ham, 15 December): Arsenal fans will know what I think of this talent. He's the best thing I've seen since I saw Arsenal's David Rocastle burst onto the scene at Highbury.

Saka was brilliant against West Ham and even better against Leeds and the difference between the two teams in both matches. He is the most consistent Arsenal player at the club and has been for the last season and a half - and the reason Arsenal find themselves flying high.

Gabriel Martinelli (Leeds v Arsenal, 18 December): I do like Martinelli. Quick, direct and not lacking in confidence in front of goal. The Brazilian's finish against West Ham was classy while his two goals at Leeds simply established the fact this lad is to be taken very seriously.

