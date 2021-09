Aston Villa are one of three top-12 Premier League clubs planning a summer move for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, and Burnley will demand at least £30m for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider), external

Villa are also targeting midfielders, with Arsenal's 20-year-old England Under-21 international Emile Smith Rowe and Norwich's Argentine Emi Buendia, 24, under consideration. (Star), external

