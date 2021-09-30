Wolves v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Wolves are yet to score a goal in the first half of a game in the Premier League this season. Over their past 25 Premier League matches, Wolves have scored in the first half on just four occasions.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored his first Premier League goal in almost a year in their 1-0 win against Southampton. His last goal at Molineux in the competition came against today’s opponents Newcastle, back in October 2020.

Allan Saint-Maximin has either scored (two) or assisted (three) five of Newcastle’s seven Premier League goals so far this season (71%), registering a goal involvement in each of his last four appearances in the competition.