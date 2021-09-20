Wolves lack cutting edge as Brentford bounce back

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Wolves came into the game off the back of their opening win of the season, while Brentford had suffered their first Premier League defeat - but it was the visitors who started brightest.

Ivan Toney doubled his tally for the season from the spot before turning provider for strike partner Bryan Mbeumo to open his account.

Brentford were ruthless in attack and resolute at the back, despite going down to 10 men.

In contrast, Wolves were poor. They were careless in possession and failed to register a shot on goal.

That is four defeats from five in the league and not a single goal scored at home.

Adama Traore is being encouraged to run at defenders, and he certainly proved to be a threat on either flank, but the Spaniard's final ball often went astray.

Bruno Lage is certainly relying on Traore to lift the early season gloom at Molineux.