Solskjaer 'has to deliver trophy' after Ronaldo return

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “has to deliver” a trophy this season after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, believes former team-mate Gary Neville.

Neville says Solskjaer has the “right temperament” to deal with Ronaldo’s personality but admits the Portuguese superstar’s return to Old Trafford means the manager “has no excuses”.

“Ole’s dealt with the Paul Pogba situation well over the last 12 months, he’s dealt with big personalities, he seems to have the right temperament for that,” Neville told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There’s no doubt that Ronaldo’s a make-or-break signing for Ole because with Ronaldo in the squad, he has to win.

“You can’t have any excuses if you bring in one of the best players of all time to your club. You’ve also got the Jadon Sancho signing, then Raphael Varane signing at centre-back.

"He hasn’t won a trophy yet at the club. This season he has to deliver.”

Neville admits he is “mesmerised by Ronaldo at the moment” and believes his return to United has helped make the quality of the Premier League as good as it has been in the last 30 years.

