Crystal Palace v Leicester: Confirmed team news
- Published
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira sticks with the same XI that started Monday night's draw with Brighton.
Jeffrey Schlupp, who returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Brighton, is on the bench against his former club.
Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Guehi, Ayew, Zaha, Andersen, McArthur, Edouard, Gallagher
Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers makes six changes from the midweek Europa League defeat to Legia Warsaw.
Ryan Bertrand, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Hamza Choudhury and Ademola Lookman all return to the starting XI.
Jonny Evans, who missed the midweek defeat with an ongoing foot problem, isn't named in the squad.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Betrand, Barnes, Tielemans, Vardy, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Castagne, Lookman
Subs: Ward, Maddison, Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka, Soumare