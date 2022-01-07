Seagulls have sights on FA Cup run

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The last time Brighton and Hove Albion faced West Brom in the FA Cup the Seagulls made it through to the semi-finals, narrowly losing to Manchester City. With a favourable route, a similar run is certainly within their scope.

The Albion required a replay to get past the Baggies in 2019 but the club has a different coach now. Graham Potter has secured a mid-table position at the halfway stage of the Premier League season and that may allow more focus on a potential cup run.

Potter also has more depth to his squad than predecessor Chris Hughton. Several players such Pascal Gross and Steven Alzate will be expected to play a key role, while Potter may hand youngsters Evan Ferguson and Marc Leonard an opportunity to shine at some point.

Defenders Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk miss out through injury, but the Seagulls head coach will hope he has enough quality to beat his former club, whose priority remains a return to the Premier League.