Manchester United have four names on their managerial shortlist and their search "will be the big story of the summer", according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

PSG's Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax boss Erik ten Haag, Spain head coach Luis Enrqiue and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui are all being considered, but Edwards says Pochettino is the clear first choice.

"They should have got him two years ago," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He was literally waiting for the call.

"I think the more sensible option is Ten Haag, who has done a brilliant job at Ajax, can handle the pressure of a big club, plays nice football and develops young players.

"But if Pochettino leaves PSG, United are going for him."

