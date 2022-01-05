Gary, Durham: We need a minimum of four signings. Would love to see Trippier, Tarkowski, Lingard, a dominant midfielder (hearing good things about Grillitsch) and a striker, maybe Ighalo. Only need to finish above Watford, Burnley, Norwich, say 35 points.

Ivor Malin, Leamington Spa: Newcastle need to recruit players with Premier League experience and not hope a foreign player can come in and settle down quickly. The likes of John Stones would be huge boost to the rear guard along with Trippier. The loan signing of Aubameyang would be great business if it can be done but they also need some creative players in the middle of the park, someone like West Ham's Yarmolenko would be someone to consider.

Joe, Surrey: Newcastle are in an odd position as they might be in the Championship next season. The initial reaction is to bring in quality players and sell the dross. However, many of those lower-ability players have already proven loyalty/capability in the Championship so might be worth keeping for that reason alone. In terms of what we need? A new spine is essential... two CBs, 2 midfielders, 1 striker at least. Trippier is exciting, but essential? Not really with a list of other positions needed first.

