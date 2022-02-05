Burnley v Watford - Roy Hodgson reaction

Watford manager Roy Hodgson: "It's a really difficult place to come. I don't think many will look forward to games against Burnley. I thought we probably did enough today to come away with a victory. I'm pleased with the way the players went about their work. They showed great spirit, great determination and I think they showed everybody that they still care very much and they rolled their sleeves up. If you don't work hard here at Burnley, you get nothing."

On the clean sheet: "It is significant. We know unless we defend in the way we did today - being compact and aggressive in our pressing - then you won't get clean sheets in the Premier League. I thought this was a stern test after only 10 days with the players and I thought they dealt with it very well."

On the penalty shout: "I know the players close to the incident felt it was but from where I was, on the other side of the field, I couldn't see. It's one of those things that happen in football. You have to get over those injustices. I think the players at Watford deserve an awful lot of praise in that respect today."

On the relegation battle: "When you fall behind in this league you are playing catch-up. The only way to recover is win matches. We are not underestimating the task. It has given me a lot of encouragement that this time does have the fight, the ability to organise themselves and come away from Burnley with points."