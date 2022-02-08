BBC Sport

Hasenhuttl on injuries, retirement rumours and Spurs

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton's match against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Saints boss:

  • Armando Broja is a possibility to face Spurs but hasn’t trained since Saturday.

  • Lyanco is set to be out for "eight to 12 weeks" with a bad hamstring injury, while Nathan Tella needs more time.

  • On rumours he will retire when his contract ends, Hasenhuttl said: "I have a contract until 2024 and this is quite a long time. This is nothing new - I have spoken about it in the past."

  • On his team's general form, the Austrian said: "We are looking like having a chance in every game and we are comfortable with how we are playing."

  • On Tottenham, he said: "They are very clinical and we have to be very careful."

  • On the recent record away to Spurs, Hasenhuttl said: "We have not such a good record, but this season we managed to break a few negative records in grounds."