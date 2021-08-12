Watford v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

- This will be the first-ever meeting between Watford and Aston Villa on the opening day of a league season. The Hornets have won six of their previous 10 home league games against Villa (D3 L1).

- The away side has won just two of 18 top-flight league meetings between Watford and Aston Villa (D5 L11), both happening in the Premier League era: Watford 0-1 Aston Villa in 1999-00 and Aston Villa 2-3 Watford in 2015-16.

- Watford have lost their opening league match in just one of the last 14 seasons (W7 D6) since losing six consecutive such games between 2001-02 and 2006-07. Their one defeat in the last 14 seasons came at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019-20 (3-0).

- Aston Villa have won their first Premier League match in four of the last five seasons, winning 1-0 against Sheffield United last season. However, they have only won one of their four opening day Premier League matches against newly promoted teams (D1 L2), a 1-0 away win at Bournemouth in 2015-16.