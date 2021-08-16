Norwich v Liverpool: The pick of the stats

- Norwich City have lost 11 consecutive Premier League matches; only Sunderland have ever had a longer losing streak in the competition’s history (20 ending in September 2005).

- Liverpool have won each of their last eight away league games against Norwich City, their joint-longest away top-flight winning run against a single side (also eight v West Brom from 1983 to 2009).

- Roberto Firmino scored Liverpool's 8,000th goal in the Football League/Premier League, becoming only the second side to hit that total, after Man Utd (8,089).