Newcastle United are keen on 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich. (El Nacional, via Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies hope the lure of first-team football will improve their chances of signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, from Manchester United in January - with West Ham also interested. (Northern Echo), external

