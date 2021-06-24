I am not getting any sense that Manchester United's attempt to sign Jadon Sancho is going to end in failure.

Their latest offer has been rejected but the whispers I am picking up are of confidence about an agreement with Borussia Dortmund being reached.

The feeling is that United may not have to meet the 95m euro (£81.2m) asking price Dortmund initially put on the forward.

It now seems to be a question of how much and how long it will take - rather than if it is going to happen.