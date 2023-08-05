Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It's hard to tell if the torrential rain made this game more of a spectacle or not. The players battled hard against the conditions, which led to thrills and spills aplenty.

If either side was nervous on the opening day of the season, it was hard to tell. Both were clearly keen to play football - Motherwell building through Miller, Spittal and Slattery while Dundee countered with Cameron and McCowan.

And both sides could also be upset only leaving with a point. In spite of the conditions, they created chances to score and showed a great desire to play the game.