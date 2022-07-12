'Play to your own beat' - Liverpool unveil new away kit

Diogo Jota in Liverpool's new away kitLiverpool FC

Liverpool have unveiled their new away kit for the upcoming season, with the design inspired by the city's "vibrant music scene".

The club says: "Playing to its own beat, Liverpool’s away shirt harps back to a time when its clubs ruled the world, with an iridescent, multi-coloured marbled pattern over a white base colour."

The shirt will be worn for the first time in Tuesday's pre-season match against Manchester United in Bangkok.

