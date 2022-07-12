'Play to your own beat' - Liverpool unveil new away kit

Liverpool have unveiled their new away kit for the upcoming season, with the design inspired by the city's "vibrant music scene".

The club says:, external "Playing to its own beat, Liverpool’s away shirt harps back to a time when its clubs ruled the world, with an iridescent, multi-coloured marbled pattern over a white base colour."

The shirt will be worn for the first time in Tuesday's pre-season match against Manchester United in Bangkok.

