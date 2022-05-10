Midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, has told Manchester City he does not intend to join them because he favours an offer from another club. (Athletic, via Mirror), external

Red Bull Salzburg's Germany striker Karim Adeyemi is close to a move to Borussia Dortmund after United failed with a move for the 20-year-old, says his agent. (Metro), external

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford club have asked their agents to find them the best free transfers this summer. (Sun), external

Want more transfer gossip? Read Tuesday's full column here