Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton: Steven Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to BBC Match of the Day: "It could have been bigger, without Fraser Forster it could have been five or six. We deserved a clean sheet - we had a collective unity today, we worked hard and put our bodies on the lines. We scored four magnificent goals, and they were all different. What pleased me was the fact that we controlled the game, I don't think anyone can take that away from us.

"All of the good play and the good teams always have that base that is tough to play against and they work hard for each other and then your quality players do the job in the final third and I think that was the case we did today.

"We've got Phil [Coutinho] back fit and in a really good place - he was back to his Liverpool form today and he was a touch above. The other players have got a lift from him. It is about having players running in behind for him and Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings were untouchable at times today too. When Phil is in the mood he is a world class player. He probably finished my career a couple of years early, he's the reason I've got screws in my knees and groins!"