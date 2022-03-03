Ralph Hasenhuttl says the thought of European qualification is a "nice dream" for supporters but is "unrealistic" for Southampton at the moment.

"We have to look for realistic targets," he said, despite a run of just one defeat in 10 games that has propelled the Saints into the top half of the table.

"Of course we can do it, but the expectation to reach the European spots is far away from realistic for us at the moment."

"When you reach unrealistic targets though you don't say no, you say yes."

Southampton are also into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Hasenhuttl says that he is happy for supporters to get excited about what they can achieve.

"Dreaming for the fans is always allowed," he said. "It is very clear how good we are - we have shown we can compete against the best teams.

"But winning games in the Premier League is always super tough. We'll see how often we can do this and if we keep taking points, we'll see how we end up."