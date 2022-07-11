Wolves' new away kit has divided opinion among fans.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Geoff: Looks very good. But, as a traditionalist, my preference for away kit is white shirt and black shorts, with all black as a third option.

Richard: More interested in who's going to be wearing the new kit than what it looks like! So far, we only seem to be getting rid of players, not signing any new ones!

Cole: Love it! It's always nice to have something different. Getting stuck in traditional looks and kits can become stale and boring. Ominously, the last time we had a teal away shirt we were relegated to League One - and that same season we also had Leeds away as our opening game. With only outgoings in transfers, I fear this one may not be a happy memory shirt.

Paul: Not keen on the colour...

Rich: The new range under Castore is a different level from what we have had as there is also a training range available. I have to say I love it.