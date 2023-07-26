'Heat could be hassle as Hibs look to avoid mountainous upset'

Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Andorra

Nestled in the Pyrenees Mountains, the Estadi Comunal of Andorra la Velle makes a fine setting for a football match.

Around 300 Hibs fans are expected to make the journey to watch their team, with overnight buses, stopovers in Toulouse and Birmingham among the routes the supporters have found.

Lee Johnson put his side through their paces on Wednesday evening and was coy when asked about his first-choice goalkeeper now that Paul Hanlon has replaced David Marshall as captain.

One issue Hibs may face is the heat, as they trained at 20:00 local time when the sun was setting above the nearby hills.

But with kick-off on Thursday at 17:00 local time when the temperature is due to hit 29 degrees Celsius, the sweltering conditions could pose an issue for Johnson's men.