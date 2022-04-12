'Walker has been one of City's greatest signings'

Kyle Walker has been one of Manchester City's best signings in recent years because of his consistency and lack of injuries, believes Micah Richards.

"You know what I admire most about Kyle Walker? Every season he’s being questioned, and then he just seems to improve," the former City defender told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"When you are that quick, sometimes you take risks, but the problem with Kyle in the early seasons was he was getting punished with the risks he was taking. Now if you look at the way Manchester City play, he covers round like a three at the back and they know they can press high because they have his recovery pace.

"(Against Liverpool) I thought he got forward well and exploited that pace down that side. I don’t think he’s as good as Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of delivery of the ball, but if you’re talking about the whole combination, I can’t really pick too many faults.

"He is so consistent and year after year he puts in great performances. He has been one of the greatest signings for City in modern history because he rarely gets injured and he always performs."

