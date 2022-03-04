BBC Sport

Frank on Toney, expectations and Smith

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Everyone who was involved in the squad last week is available, apart from Josh Dasilva who is suspended.

  • On Ivan Toney, Frank said: "He is in a much better place."

  • He said "there will be a lot at stake" on Saturday, adding: "I am aware that we are in a similar situation and a point, or win, would be big for both teams."

  • On expectations of opponents Norwich, he said: "This is a game where Norwich will come with everything. They will be very aggressive."

  • Frank said Dean Smith "has done well" and has given the Canaries "a boost" since taking over.