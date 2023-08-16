In the latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, former Premier League defender Steve Brown praised Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea's opening weekend draw with Liverpool: "I was suprised with how they set up the back three, with Colwill, who has been out on loan, in there. But this is what Pochettino does so well, he gets young players in the system.

"There's only more to come. Soon they'll enter Caicedo, who statistically, from a scouting perspective, is one of the best in the league.

"However, stats are only one thing, getting someone to perform is another."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry added: "They had 74% possession in the second half, and this team feels so different to previous one. We love Pochettino in London football after how he was at Spurs.

"With all due respect to [Graham] Potter, this just feels like a restart for Chelsea at last."

