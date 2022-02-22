Rangnick and Fernandes on Atletico, Cavani and squad unity
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away at Atletico Madrid.
Here is what they had to say:
Edinson Cavani won't travel and still isn't training because of a groin problem.
Bruno Fernandes doesn't know why people suggest there is a lack of unity in the squad, but says stories about United go around the world.
The Portuguese believes if they stick to the plan from the first minute to the last they can win the game.
Despite being in a battle to finish in the top four, Rangnick says the Champions League can never be a distraction, and they want to show everyone they are able to beat Atletico.
Rangnick doesn't believe the tie will be won tomorrow night, but instead will be settled in the second leg at Old Trafford.
He said he admires what Diego Simeone has achieved in making Atletico Spanish champions and respected across Europe.
United have to be realistic about where they are and why they have not gone far in the Champions League in recent seasons, he added.
He also said questions about the next manager are for the summer and will have to wait, as their full focus is on the Champions League and the last 12 Premier League games.