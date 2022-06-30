'Rangers continue Colak chase'

Rangers are determined to push through a deal for striker Antonio Colak as discussions continue with Greek club PAOK. (Herald)

Rangers remain favourites to land 28-year-old Antonio Colak but face competition from Copenhagen, Panathinaikos, Real Mallorca and his former club Malmo. (Scottish Sun)

Sevilla have targeted another striker instead of Rangers centre forward Alfredo Morelos - and it's former Ibrox flop Umar Sadiq who is in line for a £22m move to Spain. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is once again linked with a move to Elland Road this summer as Leeds prepare to sell Brazil star Raphinha. (Daily Record)

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip column...

Getty Images