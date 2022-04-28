'Dibling can be a big player for the future of Southampton'

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Tyler Dibling has a bright future with Southampton, but it is important to manage expectations and keep the player grounded.

The 16-year-old midfielder went viral after scoring three near-identical goals in Southampton B's 4-2 win over Newcastle on Monday.

Hasenhuttl said: "We know his qualities and it is clear that we need to keep calm because he is one of the shining players in our youth.

"The good thing is we see how good he is, the bad thing is other clubs are seeing it.

"For sure we will try to push him and support him because I think he is one of the good ones.

"It's always good to see a young player give you some talent. We don’t want to aim too high when you score three goals for the B team because we know this is not normal.

"In the end we know this player for long now, we have an eye on him and he is definitely a player that can be a big player for the future of Southampton."