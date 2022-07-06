Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire set tongues wagging earlier when he 'liked' a post on Instagram which repeated a newspaper story that one of the reasons Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy at Old Trafford was because he is having to take a 25% pay cut due to the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It was not entirely clear whether Maguire was equally unhappy or having some fun at his team-mate's expense because the remaining 75% means Ronaldo is 'only' getting around £360,000-a-week.

However, BBC Sport has been told Maguire liked the story in error and it has now been removed.

Maguire is due at Old Trafford tonight to watch England open their Euro 2022 campaign against Austria.