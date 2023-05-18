Kilmarnock v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock have won two of their last three league games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 combined (D3 L8).

St Johnstone have won just one of their last nine league games (D3 L5), beating Dundee United 1-0 at home earlier this month.

Kilmarnock have scored fewer goals than any other Scottish Premiership side this season (31), failing to score more than twice in any of their 35 games so far.

St Johnstone are winless in their last 11 away league games against promoted sides (D7 L4) since beating St Mirren 1-0 in December 2018.