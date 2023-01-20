Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 0-0

Is it possible for me to make a prediction where both teams lose?

Both managers are under a lot of pressure, and neither side seems able to score many goals.

West Ham boss David Moyes didn't get the result he needed when his side lost to Wolves last weekend, but their performance was even worse.

While there has been lots of criticism of Everton's owner and the club's board, Frank Lampard's record of only one win and 10 defeats in their past 13 games does not stand up to much scrutiny either.

Are either of these teams really capable of taking the game to the other one? I am not sure, and I cannot bring myself to back either of them.

It's difficult to say they are both suited to doing anything, to be honest, but they are both marginally better on the counter-attack, and will be hoping they can nick something from what will probably be a very nervy - and possibly quite boring - game.

Liam's prediction: 2-0

