Everton have been put up for sale with an asking price of £500m. (Guardian), external

However owner Farhad Moshiri has denied reports of a potential sale, insisting he is committed to the struggling club. (Liverpool Echo), external

The Toffees will continue talks with Marcelo Bielsa about becoming their new manager but will also consider appointing their former boss Sam Allardyce. (Independent), external

Bielsa has had initial talks with Everton but has told them their squad is "too slow" and that he would want pace options added in the remainder of the January transfer window. (Mail), external

Frank Lampard, who was sacked by Everton on Monday, is desperate to prove himself and is considering a move abroad to have a fresh start and reset. (Sun), external

