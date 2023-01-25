Jenz confirms Celtic exit
- Published
Centre-back Moritz Jenz has confirmed he is leaving Celtic amid reports his loan from Lorient is to be cut short.
The 23-year-old German posted on Instagram he was "sad to say he is leaving", having initially agreed a loan deal to the end of this season.
Jenz has not featured for Celtic since the league restarted after the World Cup.
Skip instagram post by moritz_jenz
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of instagram post by moritz_jenz