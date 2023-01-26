Rodgers on Kristiansen, injuries and potential transfers
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Walsall on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
New signing Victor Kristiansen goes straight into the squad: “He’s behind a little bit but he’s shown up very well. We’ll see what game time he can get."
Ayoze Perez will also be available, while Dennis Praet is better than expected: "Perez is back in the squad. Thankfully [Dennis Praet] has been in training. There was no ligament damage in his ankle."
Rodgers updated on other long-term absentees: "Wilfred Ndidi will be on the grass at the weekend and should join the group next week. Ricardo is training well and looks very good but it’ll be a few weeks before he plays under-21s. Jonny [Evans] is going well and is getting closer."
On potential other signings: "No more to report now but work is going on behind the scenes. There are important areas for us to support the squad so hopefully over the coming days we can do something."
On Walsall: "First and foremost you have to do all the dirty stuff well in the game. Just because you’re a Premier League player that doesn’t mean they’re going to roll over. Every year, we’ve looked to be serious about the FA Cup. The objective is to get to a final and this is no different."