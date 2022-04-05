Hammers defensive duo picked out by Garth

Craig Dawson: This player is about as professional as it gets.

Craig Dawson gave what was another mature performance against an Everton side who had their moments.

Dawson has been around for some time, but I can't recall the defender ever letting one of his clubs down.

Yes, he has made the occasional error - haven't we all - but he's been one of the most consistent defenders in the game.

West Ham currently find themselves flying high in the league and competing in the latter stages of the Europa League and Dawson looks totally at ease with it all.

Aaron Cresswell: Everton deserved to get something out of this game and would have done if not for the stupidity of Michael Keane and the incompetence of Alex Iwobi.

As for West Ham, it wasn't their greatest performance but they have a defender in Aaron Creswell who can strike a free-kick.

The only really bright moment in the match.

